Mliswa Picks War With Local Chinese Nationals

Firebrand Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has pledged to fight tooth and nail the alleged ill-treatment of locals by their Chinese employers following the recent shooting of two employees in Gweru by a Chinese national for demanding their salaries.
Commenting on his Twitter account, Mliswa said the government should not be investing in ‘these foreigners’ who are disrespecting their hosts.
“We shouldn’t be so invested in seeking Chinese support as to allow ourselves to be subjected to secondary citizenship in our own country. Multiple examples already show how the Chinese have negligible records in respecting their hosts,” he tweeted.
Commenting on the recent Gweru incident, Mliswa said he will deal with the matter in his constituency where there is a Chinese owned mining company.