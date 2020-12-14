MJ Sings Releases Single

Rising Afropop/ Soul and R&B singer-songwriter, MJ Sings born Mncedisi Ncube has released a song titled Celebration Anthem which seeks to motivate the public to appreciate life despite COVID-19 dilemma.

Addressing media, MJ Sings said the song was inspired by life lessons he received from his parents while growing up.

“2020 has been one of the most difficult and heartbreaking years in the history of mankind, with millions of people losing their jobs, loved ones and hope overnight. One of the biggest lessons I have taken out of this painful time is the appreciation of life and the opportunity to get to see another day.

“This song is based on a conversation I had with my parents when I was a kid and it was based on the appreciation of life and doing the most with it whilst I can. These life lessons have always stayed instilled in me and I want to share them with the world in hopes that it changes, touches and opens up someone else’s view towards life,” he said

MJ Sings is former Bulawayo’s got talent second runner up and Dreamstar Zimbabwe Finalist.

He has singles that include Our Story, Love Yemali, Dali Wami and the Soul & Mind EP.