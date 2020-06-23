Mine Shooting An Isolated Incident ; Chinese Embassy

The Chinese diplomatic envoy has downplayed the shooting of two Zimbabwean men in Gweru by a Chinese national over a pay dispute as an isolated incident not reflective of Sino investors’ approach to labor in the country.

In a statement, the embassy also appears to refer to one employee being shot, and not two, calling the shooting an “isolated incident”.

It said the miner had no links with the Chinese government and the embassy had no “law enforcement authority over the enterprise.”

This follows the shooting of Wendy Chikwaira, 31, and Kennedy Tachiona, 39, who were employees at a small scale gold mine owned by a Chinese national identified as Zhang Xueun, 41.

The incident occurred on Sunday 21 June, when the two confronted Xueun, who has since been arrested on attempted murder chargers, over their outstanding salaries leading into a confrontation.

Zhang allegedly shot at the two from point blank range after they had demanded their dues from Zhang, who is the general manager and owner of a small scale gold concern, Reeden Mine, 25km outside the Midlands town of Gweru along Matobo road.

In its statement the Chinese embassy said it “firmly supports Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agencies to transparently and openly investigate and handle the case in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe.”

“Any possible illegal acts and persons who violate the law should not be shielded,” the embassy said.

However these sentiments have been seen by civil society actors including workers unions, who have tracked several incidents of Chinese investors oppressing their workforce, as evasive and dismissive of the real concern of a growing pattern of worker ill-treatment.

Questions have also emerged querying how the Chinese national owned the since the Zimbabwean law declare that small scale mining is a preserve for the locals.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions said the incident was part of a growing pattern of Chinese employers abusing their local workforce.

ZCTU made sensational claims that “the government has sold the country to China,” as they voiced concerns of a growing trend, which they attributed to impunity and government protection.

“Now the Chinese do as they please and ill-treat Zimbabwean workers in our own country because they know we have no protection from the government. The liberators have turned our good country into a predator state,” said ZCTU in a statement.

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Wellington Takavarasha also released a statement condemning the shootings, his federation says they are seized with the matter and will be making their own investigations into the matter.

“Please be advised that Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) is making a follow up of an incident where a Chinese Mining owner shot two of his employees yesterday at Reden Mine in Gweru. ZMF is seized with this matter,”

“A report on the analysis of the full findings of the incident will be unveiled to you in due course,” said ZMF in a statement.

Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) led by fire brand activist Farai Maguwu, who has tracked and reported several incidents of worker ill-treatment in Chiadzwa diamond fields, has called for justice to prevail.

“Reports of inhumane treatment and unfair labour practices by Chinese miners have been going on for some time. The shooting incident which happened in Gweru should be fully investigated and the perpetrator held accountable,” said CNRG.

One of the victims Chikwaira was reportedly treated and discharged from hospital after a bullet grazed his chin while Tachiona, who was shot in his right leg and left thigh, was still admitted at a private hospital in Gweru on Monday, where he remained stable.