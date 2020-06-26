Millers Distribute Subsidised Mealie Meal To Front Line Health Workers  

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) today distributed subsidised roller meal to frontline health workers in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the mealie-meal at Parirenyatwa hospital, GMAZ deputy chairman Chipo Nheta said they were moved to help frontline health workers who have been leading country efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As GMAZ we embarked on a national programme to distribute subsidised mealie-meal and we were approached by the Zimbabwe Nurses Association leadership to extend the same gesture to the frontline workers and we were approved by Minister Nzenza so that we assist frontline health workers who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with mealie-meal through the national subsidized programme,” said Nheta.

He said they will continue to deliver mealie-meal to frontline health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We resumed the distribution programme in Bulawayo last week and today we have supplied to Parirenyatwa, Harare and Chitungwiza hospitals. We are going to supply other health institutions since it is a national programme. We will continue doing so as long as the subsidy programme remains. We shall also deliver mealie-meal at their work places,” he said

Enock Dongo, the Health apex chairperson thanked GMAZ for the subsidized roller meal which he said had saved health workers’ time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We would like to thank the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe and its leadership for accepting our request to give subsidized mealie meal to all health workers. The mealie-meal will benefit all health workers that is nurses, pharmacists, nurse aids and general hands. All these workers are our front liners as far as the Covid-19 is concerned. We thank GMAZ and Government for that initiative,” said Dongo.

GMAZ distributed sixty tonnes of roller meal to the three referral hospitals that is Harare Central hospital, Parirenyatwa and Chitungwiza.