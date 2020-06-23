Mhondoro-Mubaira MP Donates Foodstuffs To Villagers

Mhondoro-Mubaira Member of Parliament, Freddy Kapuya over the weekend donated foodstuffs to villagers in ward 8 of his constituency who are facing starvation due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Among the donated food items, Kapuya handed over sugar, mealie meal, and rice with some of the donations coming from Muslimehelfen organization.

In an interview with 263Chat this morning, Kapuya said the Covid-19 induced lockdown has left many families stranded prompting him to hunt for well-wishers to extend a hand to the needy.

“We are in level two of the lockdown and most people are not working because they work in the informal industry.

“So because of the challenges which most the people are facing we have decided to look for well-wishers to partner with us to source for food,”

“These people need our assistance in these hard times,” said Kapuya.

More than 300 families were beneficiaries of the donation.