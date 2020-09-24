‘Mentally ill’ Mamombe Locked Up For Medical Assessment

Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande has ordered that Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe undergo a two-week mental health assessment by two government doctors under the care of Superintend of Harare Remand Prison until the 2nd of October 2020.

This follows an application by the state to have Mamombe examined by government medical doctors to ascertain if she is indeed mentally disturbed as submitted by her lawyers when they requested for her trial to be postponed.

“Facts before the court clearly show that Mamombe was mentally disturbed.

“Court is clearly bound to get a clear picture of her mentality and she has a right to a fair trial,” said Makwande.

She also said the court requires expert advice to ascertain if the diagnosis was correct and the extent to which it affects the trial.

“Accused person has to be examined by neutral doctors. She has to be examined by two doctors who must each give independent reports,” she said.

Mamombe is facing of charges of faking abduction together with her two co-accused persons namely Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The MDC Alliance trio were allegedly arrested on their way from Warren Park where they held a demonstration and later taken to an unknown destination where they were tortured and dumped after two days.

The state disputes their narrative based on a CCTV footage obtained from Chicken Inn Belgravia where they were reportedly spotted buying burgers on the day they were abducted.