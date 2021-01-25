Medical Aid Societies Donate $125 000 Worth Of Goods

Medical aid societies under the auspices of the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) recently donated goods worth more than ZWL $100 000 to Tose Respite Care Home in Harare.

AHFoZ donated groceries and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the home that cares for children with severe disabilities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony AHFoZ chairman, Noah Matimba said his association is aware of the need to make a difference through corporate social responsibility activities.

“AHFoZ is conscious of the need to take up Corporate Social Responsibility activities in order to make a difference for the under privileged members of the community in which AHFoZ members conduct business. The items being donated today were picked from a wish list supplied by Tose Respite Centre. If resources permitted, we would have supplied everything that was on the list,” said Matimba

He said AHFoZ had donated PPEs to help eliminate transmission of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic when the home re-opens for business.

“The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donated today is meant to help eliminate the transmission of COVID19 at the institution when the institution re-opens. It is important that both the children and their carers are safe.

“We are aware that this donation will not solve all the needs for the institution but it is our sincere gesture of support which we hope you will accept in the same spirit, AHFoZ is aware that containing the COVID-19 pandemic is not an event, but rather it is a journey which requires perseverance by everyone,” he said.

Matimba called on for collective efforts to eliminate the disgrace related with the pandemic as it may hamper efforts of prevention.

“There is need to collectively eliminate stigma associated with COVID-19 as this causes fear, denial and lack of full disclosure which might work against prevention efforts. Testimonies from those who have survived should be shared so that it helps deal with paranoia associated with the disease.

“People should adhere to the safety guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. As AHFoZ, we remain optimistic that COVID19 shall be brought under control and that together we can flatten the curve and build a healthy and wealthy Nation.” said Matimba

Among the goods donated were soaps, food, stationary and PPEs that include gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermometers and washable gowns among other items. The Association also donated US$635 for the repair of the institutions greenhouse and grinding mill.