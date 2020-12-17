MDC-T Clears Mwonzora Ahead Of Weekend Congress

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has cleared its under fire Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora of any wrongdoing after a party member reported him to the police for alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Leonard Chisvo from Mashonaland central accused Mwonzora of allegedly converting ZWL$300 000 to his personal use without the consent of the party.

In a statement, acting party national spokesperson Tapiwa Mashakada dismissed the allegations against Mwonzora as malicious and baseless.

“The MDC-T would like to dismiss with the contempt it deserves, the malicious and baseless allegation peddled by our detractors to the effect that MDC-T Secretary General Sen Douglas Mwonzora mishandled or put to his own use sums of money in the amount of ZWL 300 000.

“The Finance and Administration Committee and the National Standing Committee of MDC-T carefully looked into the allegations and found no truth in those allegations,” said Mashakada.

He said the alleged missing funds were in fact paid to the party’s legal team that represented the movement in its battle against the Nelson Chamisa led MDC alliance.

“The so called looted funds were in fact disbursed as part payment of our legal defence team who we owe lots of money. Our legal team has won all the 20 lawsuits so far mounted against the MDC-T by our detractors.

“The MDC-T party hereby sets the record straight that no funds were abused by Hon Douglas Mwonzora. The person who allegedly reported the matter to the Highlands Police, Jealous Chisvo has no loci standi to act for or on behalf of the MDC-T whatsoever. Therefore, the allegations must be dismissed with contempt they deserve. As the MDC-T, we have nothing to hide and Police are free to investigate the matter.” he said.

Party insiders said allegations against Mwonzora were a calculated move soil his reputation ahead of the decisive Extra Ordinary Congress that is set for December 19 in Harare.

Mwonzora will battle it out with party acting president Thokozani Khupe, national chairman Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri to replace the late party founding president Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to cancer of the colon in February 2018.