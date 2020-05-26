MDC Reaches Out To United Nations Over Abductions

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance has called for a United Nations led investigations into the abduction and torture of three of its members.

In a statement party Secretary for International Relations Gladys Hlatywayo said a recent statement on the abductions by foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo was mocking.

“As the People’s party, the MDC Alliance reiterates its call for a United Nations-led investigation into the recent abduction, torture, and sexual abuse of our party’s three women youth assembly leaders: Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe, vice chairperson Cecelia Chimbiri and deputy organising Secretary Netsai Marova.

“The MDC Alliance is dismayed by the recent cynical statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Moyo that attempted to cast doubt on the abductions, and callously insinuates they were ”stage-managed-theatre,” while at the same time claiming that the government takes the allegations seriously and is investigating them” said Hlatywayo

She added “Such reckless and dismissive statements by the executive severely undermine the credibility of any regime-led investigations.”

Hlatywayo also castigated the leakage of pictures of the three women on social media.

“The MDC Alliance is extremely concerned that the Police Forensic Department took inappropriate pictures of the three women for the purposes of ‘investigations’ but the photos were leaked and found their way on social media, thereby further victimising and traumatising the victims.

“Such unprofessional conduct by the police speaks volumes on the captured nature of Zimbabwe’s institutions and the ability of the same police to conduct professional and thorough investigations. The horrific abuses that the three women suffered are a violation of the Zimbabwe Constitution which strictly prohibits torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and guarantees personal security and dignity of all citizens” she said

The three women are currently admitted at a local private hospital in Harare amid claims that they have been receiving visits from unknown persons.