MDC In Catch 22 Situation As 2014 Council Meet

The MDC-T 2014 National Executive Council members convened a meeting in Harare and pledged their support to the MDC-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

In what is viewed as a counter to the Thokozani Khupe led MDC, national chairpersons from the provinces converged at the party’s headquarters in an attempt to comply with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Addressing journalists Paurina Mpariwa who was deputy secretary then said they had resolved among other issues to petition reinstated Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and Morgan Komichi (Chairman) to facilitate a national Council meeting on June 6.

“We the leaders of the former National Council of the former MDC resolved in terms of the constitution to petition the former National Standing Committee members including Komichi and Mwonzora to facilitate a National Council meeting within 14 days on the 6th of June to respond to the Supreme Court judgment,” said Mpariwa

Mpariwa said the council also resolved to stop the trio of Mwonzora, Komichi and Khupe from acting on behalf of the MDC.

“Resolved to stop Mwonzora, Komichi, and Khupe to act on behalf of the former MDC and its organs prior to the said meeting. Mwonzora acted illegally by recalling MPs of another party MDC Alliance as a party distinct from the former MDC.

“The purported July 31 date of the extraordinary congress is illegal and invalid because it was done unilaterally and against the constitution of the former MDC.”

The council said it was concerned by the Supreme Court judgment as it was there to destroy the people’s struggle.

“We are extremely concerned that the Supreme Court judgment has been deployed to destroy the people’s struggle and advance the capture of the opposition in Zimbabwe. We also note that whole judgment must be viewed in the context of the 2018 election dispute of which Mr. (Emmerson) Mnangagwa has never rested after being defeated from the poll.

“The Supreme Court judgment is so absurd for the following reasons; it was handed nicodemously during the lockdown, there are few people who knew about the judgment in advance, Khupe, Mwonzora, and Komichi.

“What is even bizarre is the interest of State institutions, The Herald, Parliament, Police, and ZBC. The Supreme Court (judgment) was covered live showing a big hand of the State. Parliament breached the lockdown principle to reconvene and illegally recall MDC Alliance MPs.” she said

Mwonzora recently recalled the quartet of Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Thabitha Khumalo, and Lilian Timveous from Parliament.

In the Supreme Court ruling, the MDC-T was also ordered to hold an extraordinary congress within 90 days to elect a new leader to fill the vacancy left by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.