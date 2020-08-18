MDC Decries Victimization Of Councillors

The opposition MDC Alliance has condemned the arrest of Harare councillors by the Special Prosecution Unit on charges of criminal abuse of office saying it is nothing but retaliation by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration over the unresolved legitimacy issues.

In a statement by the Secretary for local government Sesel Zvidzai said the arrested councillors sat as members of the Housing committee of the City of Harare established in terms of section 96(3) of the Urban Councils Act, while accusing the Special Prosecution Unit of unconstitutionally charging the councillors for performing their duties.

“At this meeting, they duly considered a report tabled by the Housing Director of the City of Harare wherein the City Housing Department had made a shortlist and submitted a report to the committee requesting that six companies be allocated land,” said Zvidzai.

“This, they must be able to do without fear of victimization. In any event, the Town clerk is yet to enter into contracts nor has any land been allocated,” he added.

Zvidzai said as a party, they strongly condemned corruption while condemning the arrest of the councillors for carrying out their lawful duties.

He said their arrest was a clear case of abuse of office for the purposes of retaliation in light of the regime’s recorded failure to pursue grand corruption over the past few months.

“We reiterate once again the importance of complying with section 260 of the constitution which states that the National Prosecution Authority be independent, impartial and not subject to the control of anyone inorder to avoid the abuse of power as characterised in this case where prosecutorial independence has been undermined by the control and influence of the Office of the president and its unconstitutional special prosecution unit,” said Zvidzai.

The councillors are Lovemore Makuwerere, Hammy Madzingira, Costa Mande, Warlord Chakaredza and Anthony Shingadeya.