MDC Alliance Vice Presidents Biti And Karenyi Arrested

MDC alliance deputy presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore have been arrested after their efforts to gain entry into Harvest House were thwarted by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police had sealed Nelson Mandela Avenue where the building is housed.

Biti, Karenyi and other leaders were at Harvest House seeking police to clear what they called illegal occupants so that they can work.

“We are the MDC Alliance and we are owners of this building since time immemorial. We are asking the police to clear impostors in our offices so that we work. This is a building owned by the MDC-Alliance. There was no court order to that effect, our crime is that Nelson Chamisa defeated Emmerson Mnangagwa hands down in 2018,” said Biti

A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who identified himself as Superintendent Musoni addressed Biti and ordered him to visit Harare Central police station for a meeting with the Dispol. However, their efforts were thwarted leading to MDC Alliance members breaking into liberation song.

They were eventually arrested and taken away aboard a police lorry among those arrested were Senator David Chimhini, MDC National Executive Member Lovemore Chinoputsa, Secretary for International Relations Gladys Hlatswayo and Wongai Tome.