MDC Alliance Trio Granted ZWL$10k Bail Each

High Court has granted ZWL$10 000 bail to three MDC Alliance female leaders Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova who were arrested on charges of faking abduction.

As part of their bail conditions, the trio were also instructed to hand in their passports and not to interfere with witnesses and report to Harare Central Police three times a week.

The three were also ordered to reside at their given addresses and not to communicate with media or use social media.

In an interview with 263Chat, MDC Alliance Deputy Spokesperson, Clifford Hlatywayo said they were concerned by the continued persecution of opposition members by the state.

“We welcome them back but with no freedom at all. The conditions clearly shows that it’s actually a crime to be a progressive Zimbabwean. It’s treasonous to be an opposition member.

“The regime flourishes when ordinary people are oppressed and depressed. How can you say a person must not be on social media, this age of the world,” said Hlatywayo.

He said the denial of bail to the three MDC Alliance leaders had exposed the capture of state institutions by Zanu PF citing the case of health minister Obadiah Moyo who was arrested of abusing public funds, a worse off crime being granted bail while opposition members are made to languish in prison.

“Obadiah Moyo who abused public funds of more than 60 million USD did not spend a single night in detention while these girls who were abducted, sexually abused, physically assaulted had to endure two good weeks in hospital bed, arrested and rearrested and denied bail,” added Hlatywayo.