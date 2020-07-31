MDC Alliance members Fadzayi Mahere, Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, lawyer Obey Shava and internationally acclaimed author Tsitsi Dangarembga were today arrested in Harare by the police as the state moved to thwart the planned anti-corruption demonstration that had been set to take place today.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said Shava was arrested while in the company of his clients Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova while coming from the Harare Magistrates Court where they had gone for trial for a case in which they are being accused of faking abduction.

“ZLHR strongly condemns the arbitrary detention of Obey Shava with his clients Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova. They were arrested near ZANU PF headquarters on their way to Central police where they are scheduled to report as part of bail conditions.

MDC Alliance reported that Mahere was arrested at Groombridge Spar in Harare.

Mahere had earlier posted pictures on social media while holding placards denouncing corruption.

She later shot a video showing police details advancing at her while sitting at some shopping centre. The police were demanding that she deletes a video she shot while narrating what was happening to her.

Internationally recognized author, Tsitsi Dangarembga was also reportedly arrested together with four other colleagues and detained at Borrowdale police station.

Meanwhile, the Central business district of Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru were deserted as police and army sought to stop the planned anti-corruption protest.

Business grounded to a halt with supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and many other businesses were forced to shut down by the police yesterday, in a move that would hit hard on the already fragile economy hard hit by COVID-19 induced lockdowns.