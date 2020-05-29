MDC Alliance Loses Appeal Against Recalling Of MPs

The High Court has ruled that the Thokozani Khupe aligned MDC grouping acted in accordance with the alliance agreement when it recalled the quartet of Charlton Hwende, Lilian Timveous, Thabitha Khumalo and Prosper Mutseyami from parliament.

In his ruling Justice Tawanda Chitapi says the agreement that brought about the MDC Alliance was only for five years, adding that the current fights between the Khupe and Nelson Chamisa groups being just power politics at play.

He stated that a group of people who come together under a common name do not become a legal persona hence the MDC Alliance was improperly before the courts.

Justice Chitapi dismissed the application with costs.

The ruling has set an interesting battle between the party and legislators on whether to attend Parliament or not.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling, MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said they will now concentrate on pressuring government to deliver on its mandate as the country is in an economic crisis.

“We will continue to go back to the people, that’s where the struggle lies, We are not going to be hamstrung by individual ambitions for power, that’s what this is all about. We have got a country facing a crisis, there is power crisis, we have got a public health crisis, the people are struggling that’s what we need to focus about. The court order is not what tells us to go and do what the people want,” said Mahere.

On the other hand, MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora hailed the ruling saying their party was on the verge of being stolen.

“We hope that they have learnt that the court is not a place to just go for the sake of it without sufficient papers, without sufficient preparation, without sufficient documents but what is important is that the judge has given legal support and interpretation to the MDC Alliance agreement that was signed by Morgan Tsvangirai that alliance agreement stands it creates the MDC Alliance and we repeat that the MDC Alliance is not a political party in the sense of a political party as we know it,”

Asked if they will continue to recall more legislators, Mwonzora said they will not retributive and vindictive leadership.