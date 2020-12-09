MDC Alliance Fingers July Moyo, Chidawu In Harare Demolitions

The opposition MDC Alliance has distanced itself from the ongoing demolition of illegal houses saying the operation is a culmination of infightings in the ruling Zanu PF with land being used as a tool to punish those out of favour with the system.

MDC Alliance Secretary for Local Government Sesel Zvidzai condemned the disproportionate demolitions which he said are an order from Local government minister July Moyo, Harare provincial minister Oliver Chidawu and Provincial Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti.

“The MDC Alliance condemns the callous, disproportionate demolitions of homes that are currently being carried out by Central Government, in particular the Ministry of Local Government – Mr July Moyo, the Provincial Minister – Mr Oliver Chidawu and the Provincial Development Co-ordinator – Mr Tafadzwa Muguti,” said Zvidzai.

“The current demolitions have been triggered by Zanu PF in-fighting where urban land is being used as an election tool as well as a sword against those who have fallen out of favour with the system,” added Zvidzai.

He accused Chidawu of taking advantage of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume’s arrest and absence to escalate demolitions on land which allegedly “belongs to him.”

Zvidzai demanded an immediate end to demolitions saying they are ill-timed to cause untold suffering to people who are already victims of land barons.

“We demand an immediate end to the demolitions as they are anti-poor and their timing is causing untold suffering and indignity to people who are already victims of corrupt land barons.

“We further demand and end to Central Government interference in the affairs of the City of Harare. The Harare Provincial Ministry must stop giving unlawful instructions to council staff, particularly when this causes loss and harm to the people whom council are meant to serve,” added Zvidzai.

City of Harare has demolished illegal houses in Zimre Park, Budiriro and Greendale among other suburbs.

Chitungwiza has also razed down houses in some of the areas they said were not approved for residential purposes.