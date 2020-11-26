MDC Alliance Expels Tendai Masotsha

The MDC Alliance’s national standing committee has recommended the dismissal of Bulawayo provincial women’s assembly chairperson, Tendai Masotsha from the party over a leaked audio in which she threatened to spill the beans on a plot by the party to cause mayhem in Bulawayo through burning government buildings.

Masotsha who in August this year exposed the party to criticism over her involvement in the abduction of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu’s nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa by suspected state security agents, was later exonerated of any wrong doings by an internal inquiry committee.

In a statement after the party’s National Standing Committee ,national spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said the party noted that her continued membership would be detrimental to the movement.

“As party of rules, the National Standing Committee resolves and recommends to the National Council that Tendai Masotcha be expelled from the MDC Alliance in accordance with the provisions of party constitution on the grounds that her conduct violates the values that govern the party and her continued membership would be detrimental to the MDC Alliance,” said Mahere.

The MDC Alliance has also distanced itself from the leaked audio saying it was contrary to its values, beliefs, principles and disposition as a movement.

“The MDC Alliance unequivocally dissociates itself with utterances expressed by Tendai Masotcha in an audio recording which was circulated publicly on or about the 24th of November 2020, post our internal inquiry. The said utterances run contrary to the values, beliefs, principles and disposition of the party. As a matter of record, the alleged conversation with Hon. Jameson Timba never took place.”

Mahere called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to fully investigate everyone who is complicit in the said abduction including Impala Car Rentals.

“The perpetrators of the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, namely state agents and ferret forces sent by Mr Mnangagwa’s regime, and all those complicit in the said abduction Including Impala Car Rental company must be expeditiously brought to book for the torture and atrocities committed against Tawanda Muchehiwa.” said Mahere.

Meanwhile, early this week, Masotsha resigned from the MDC Alliance citing threats on her life and family.