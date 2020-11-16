MDC Alliance Clears Tendai Masotsha Over Muchehiwa Abduction

Opposition MDC Alliance has absolved Bulawayo Province Women’s Assembly chairperson Tendai Masotsha of any wrongdoing following allegations that she had participated in the abduction of nephew to journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu, Tawanda Muchehiwa by suspected state security agents.

Following the allegations against Masotsha the MDC Alliance instituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate the claims.

Addressing journalists in Harare, secretary of the committee Jameson Timba said there was no conclusive evidence that linked Masotsha to the abduction of Muchehiwa.

“After considering the evidence before it, the Committee concludes that there is no conclusive evidence to link Tendai Masotsha to the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa. There is no smoking gun” said Timba.

He said the trio of Muchehiwa, Masotsha and Mathuthu were victims of a well-coordinated state sponsored intelligence operation meant to foil the July 31 demonstrations.

“It is in the sense of the committee based on the evidence before it and on a balance of probability that Tendai Masotsha, Tawanda Muchehiwa and Mduduzi Mathuthu were victims of a well-orchestrated state sponsored intelligence operation to thwart the 31 July protests by scaring off citizens from expressing themselves” he said

Timba said the committee had come to a conclusion that Muchehiwa was abducted by state security agents and that it was captured on camera.

“Having determined the matter, the Committee noted that it is common cause that Tawanda was abducted by agents of the State. The evidence of his abduction was captured on video. Impala car rentals has the evidence of those who hired the vehicles that out the abductions.

“Tawanda’s release was only forced on the abductors by a court order. It is also common cause that Mduduzi Mathuthu a respected and senior journalist was wrongfully haunted like a common criminal. His only crime was practicing his trade.” said Timba.

Meanwhile former Information Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has described the outcome of the inquiry as injustice to Muchehiwa posing some questions to the committee.

“Quick questions: Was issue about Masotsha’s link to the CIO or to @TeeMuchehiwa’s abduction & torture? Did MDC-A Committee expect CIO or Masotsha to confirm their links? Does MDC-A or its Committee have the capacity to investigate the CIO? WHaT AN INJUSTICE TO TAWANDA!” wrote Prof Moyo on Twitter.

The MDC Alliance implored the state to stop abusing citizen’s rights and demanded the release of Hopewell Chin’ono and justice for three MDC Alliance youths in Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri.