MDC Alliance Accuses Zanu PF Of Stalling By-elections

MDC Alliance has accused Zanu PF of delaying the holding of by elections in the wake of several recalls of Parliamentarians and Councillors by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

In a statement following the expulsion of four councilors MDC Alliance Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Sesel Zvidzai said the recalls were a first step to decimate councils calculated to divert attention from national crisis.

“This action is the first step toward the decimation of councils whose mandate comes from the will of the people. We have noted that Zanu PF is stalling the holding of by-elections because the people will just vote back the recalled councilors. This sideshow will not in any way help service delivery or improve the plight of the ordinary Zimbabwean. It is a move calculated to cause confusion and shift attention from the national crisis,” said Zvidzai

He said the Alliance will remain firm as the recalls were a passing phase meant to destabilise the party.

“As the MDC Alliance, we remain resolute and firmly focused on fighting for a people-centred government at local level. We shall continue to make sure that the people in the wards whose representatives have been removed are represented and their service delivery needs are met. This unnecessary destabilization of the people’s government is a passing phase,” he said

Zvidzai reminded the Councillors that they have a covenant with the people in your respective wards.