MDC-Alliance ‘Abductees’ Case Drags On

The three Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) ‘abductees’ case continues to drag after the Harare Magistrates’ Court today ordered a second mental assessment on one of the trio, Johanna Mamombe after the Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Services (ZPCS) carried out one assessment while she was in remand.

Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande said in order for the case to move forward a second assessment must be done upon noticing records before her showed that Mamombe only examined once at Chikurubi Prison.

The state told the court that there was no explanation from the ZPCS on why the second test was not done.

Mamombe has been incarcerated for two weeks for a mental health assessment after her lawyer had indicated that she was mentally unstable to stand trial.

Her lawyer Aleck Muchadehama advised the court that Mamombe will avail herself to the ZPCS for further assessment according to the standing court order that she be examined.

Mamombe is standing accused of faking her abduction together with other two party youth leaders, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa.

Magistrate Makwande remanded the case to 22 October 2020, when the examination results are expected to have been completed.