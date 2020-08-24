MDC-A MP Arrested For Giving away ‘ZANUPFMUST’ Masks

Bulawayo police have arrested MDC Alliance legislator for Binga North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda on allegations of distributing face masks to two TM Pick n Pay employees.

Sibanda was called the police department yesterday saying they wanted to interview him prior to the alleged offense.

Allegations are that Sibanda, on 2 August 2020 and at TM Pick n Pay Bulawayo distributed two face masks inscribed #ZanuPFMustGo to Marvellous Ndaba and Brian Maunze.

The police have since recovered the face masks from Ndaba and Maunze.

The state is of the view that the printed words on the said face masks ‘#ZANUPFMUSTGO’ are meant to incite public violence.

More to follow….