MCAZ Cautions Against Use Of Vet Drugs To Treat COVID-19

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned members of the public and healthcare practitioners against using veterinary medicines in the treatment of COVID-19.

This follows inquiries and reports received by MCAZ concerning the use of veterinary ivermectin injection for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

In a statement MCAZ Acting Director General, Richard Rukwata said the injection is only approved for treatment and control of parasites in animals only.

“In view of the growing number of inquiries and reports received concerning use of veterinary ivermectin injection for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is strongly advising members of the public, veterinary medicines general dealers and healthcare practitioners against the use of veterinary formulations of ivermectin injection in humans for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, or any other health condition.

“Veterinary ivermectin is a veterinary product approved for treatment and control of parasites in animals only. Veterinary ivermectin is not indicated nor is it approved by MCAZ for use in humans, Furthermore, section 88 of the Medicines and allied Substance Control (General) Regulations 1991, SI 150 of 1991 prohibits the use of any veterinary medicines for treatment of humans.” said Rukwata

He said those interested in exploring curatives for the pandemic can only do so using laid down procedures approved by the authority.

“Any researchers interested in exploring novel therapeutics for COVID-19 can only do so under clinical trial settings or in any other manner prior authorization by MCAZ. Unapproved uses of medicines can lead to negative health problems, worsening of condition or even death.” he said.

The authority, Rukwata said recommends patients and healthcare providers to use standard treatment guidelines and protocols approved by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) as guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).