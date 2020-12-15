Mash West, Midlands Latest STI Hotspots

Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces have emerged as the latest hotspots for Sexually Transmitted Infections, Deputy Director HIV/AIDS and STIs in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Tsitsi Apollo has said.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), also known as Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), are caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites that are transmitted through unprotected sex (vaginal, anal, or oral) and skin to skin genital contact.

Presenting oral evidence before the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Child Care, Dr Apollo said the country recorded 300 000 STI cases with the majority being from Midlands and Mashonaland West.

Dr Apollo said the affected areas were mining areas which have high influx of sex workers.

“Midlands and Mashonaland West have recorded the highest number of STIs in the country probably because they are mining towns. One out of ten of the STI cases is a repeated case,” she said.

Dr Apollo also said the distribution of condoms was disrupted by COVID 19 lockdown restrictions.

“We still have high-risk sexual practices that need to be addressed. This could be largely due to shortages of condoms in 2019 and 2020. For urethra and vaginal discharges recorded in 2018 and 2019, the age band that recorded the highest was the 25 and 49 age group, most of these cases were coming from the Midlands province and Mashonaland west provinces,”

“Moving on to genital ulcer disease there was a reduction from 35 000 in 2016 to 32 000 in 2019 most of these recorded among the 25 to 49 age groups affecting more males than females again Midlands province is leading followed by Mashonaland west. For the districts its mainly those in mining areas,” said Dr Apollo.