Manluckerz Mourns Gringo

Condolences for the late veteran actor Lazarus Boora continue to pour in with the latest coming from musician cum author Luckson Chikutu Makandire who is known as Manluckerz in arts circles.

Manluckerz who is also an actor on his own right said the arts sector was more poorer with the death of Gringo who illuminated Zimbabwe’s homes since the 1990s.

“Gringo was a great man who inspired many more, both the adults and the youth generation in Zimbabwe about the reality we lived in. He knew how to keep the morality of Zimbabweans. Gringo reminds of old times in the 90s. He didn’t complicate things. We will miss him more. I send my condolences,” said Manluckerz.

Gringo succumbed to cancer.

Gringo inspired a generation of actors with his witty and humor on the country’s small screens.

He became a mainstay in Zimbabweans home with his shenanigans which left the audience in stitches.

Manluckers still have fond memories of Gringo when he used to grace the small screen graciously.

Gringo is set to be buried in his rural home in Rusape.