Manhando Parts Ways With BNC

Long serving Bindura Nickel Company (BNC) Managing Director, Batsirai Manhando has parted ways with the Bindura-based mining concern after spending close to thirty years working in various capacities.

Manhando who spent the last seven years at the firm as the managing director is set to pursue personal interests, the company said this morning.

“During his stint, he actively participated in overseeing the recovery and growth of the Company and played a pivotal leadership role through various transitions including Care and Maintenance as well as the Rights Offer and Private Palcement process which was concluded in September 2012,” said the company board chair, Muchadei Masunda.

Manhando is widely credited for pulling a string of profits for the resilient nickel miner during his time at the helm.

He is also the past president of The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe.

Thomas Lusiyano, a trained mining engineer takes over as Managing Director with effect from today, the 9th of November.