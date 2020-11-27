Makunura Misses Mountaneers

FORMER Mountaineers coach Shepherd ‘Shepp’ Makunura says he will miss the support that he got from the players, administrators and fans in Mutare as he returns to his old club – Southern Rocks.

By Fungayi Munyoro

Makunura who guided the Mountain goats to three successive Logan Cup titles was recently appointed head coach at Southern Rocks which is making a return to first class cricket after six years.

“I will obviously miss the boys. I will miss all the support that I have enjoyed from players, administrators, supporters and the local media. The players were fantastic and we had been together for quite some time. We were a solid team, ” he said.

Makunura joined Mountaneers in 2014 from Southern Rocks.

He began his career as a junior player at Chengu Primary School in Harare’s high density suburb of Highfields in 1985.

He enrolled at Prince Edward School for his secondary education. He started playing club cricket immediately for Glens Struggles (now Takashinga).

He went on to play first class cricket for Mashonaland and Manicaland B between 2004-2006.

Makunura started his coaching career in 2005 while still playing.

He coached the Zimbabwe Under-14 side between 2005-2007.

He was forced out of the gentle man’s game in 2007 when he tore his Achilles tendon.

In 2008, he took charge of the Zimbabwe Under-19 team which he coached for two years.

Makunura coached Southern Rocks in 2009-2014 before joining Mountaineers.

He has also coached Zimbabwe A side. He is currently Zimbabwe national team batting coach.

He is a holder of the Australian Level 3 coaching license.

He has set new targets at Southern Rocks.

“I have already started training with the team. My target is to continue winning trophies and producing national team players, ” he said.

Makunura also encouraged Mountaineers fans to keep rallying behind the team.

“To all Mutare fans, thank you for all the support over years. Please keep supporting the team, you are the 12th man and Mountaneers needs your support, ” he said.