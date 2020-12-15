Magistrate Nduna Ordered Off Chin’ono’s Case

High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou has set aside Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna’s ruling in which he disqualified human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from representing Hopewell Chin’ono.

Justice Zhou instead disqualified Nduna from presiding over Chin’ono’s case.

Magistrate Nduna had on 17 August 2020 attracted global outrage after he disqualified Beatrice Mtetwa from representing Chin’ono and accepted a request by prosecutors to bar the feisty human rights lawyer from the case on allegations that she was undermining the court by posting material on Facebook.