Tightened Lockdown Measures Not Military Curfew, Says Zanu PF

The ruling Zanu PF has dismissed as fake news, reports that the country had been placed under a military curfew following the tightening of lockdown measures by President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, acting Zanu PF national spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa said the measures were relevant and accurate.

“The measures pronounced by the President and Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces which have taken effect this morning are the most relevant and accurate given the nature of the pandemic which we and the world are battling to contain.” said Chinamasa.

Chinamasa while applauding Mnangagwa on the lockdown regulations, urged Zimbabweans not to be misled by ‘merchants of propaganda.’

“Zanu PF therefore applauds, the President and our government, for this noble and informed decision of tightening lockdown regulations. We implore Zimbabweans to desist from being deliberately and readily available to be misled by merchants of propaganda, fake news peddlers and sworn enemy of the state who have gone into an overdrive to disinform and misinform our people by insinuating that we have a military curfew.

“We do not have a military curfew, but a lockdown curfew on top of other measures which the President has declared.” said Chinamasa.

He said no amount of noise making will break the resolve and boldness of Mnangagwa and his leadership.

“Zanu PF hereby hails the President and the bold decision, conscious of the fact that naysayers and prophets of doom will always seek to undermine this stance taken by our leadership to protect the people of Zimbabwe from this pandemic.

“They will call the President and all of us, all sorts of names but let it be made clear at this juncture, that no amount of noise-making will break the resolve and boldness of President ED Mnangagwa and his entire leadership.” he said

On Tuesday, President Mnangagwa announced a raft of tightened lockdown measures including imposing a dusk to dawn curfew to curb rising cases of COVID-19.