Local Think Tank Urges Government To Resolve Health Stalemate

A local public policy think tank, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) has implored the Government to find a lasting solution in resolving the longstanding stalemate with striking health workers.

In a political economy monitoring report, the institute says the solutions must include paying nurses and doctors a living wage in foreign currency.

“In view of a long-standing stalemate between the health ministry and health workers, rampant corruption and looting, planned 31 July protests and new lockdown restrictions, the ZDI in line with its aim to advance democracy, development, good governance and human rights in Zimbabwe, recommends the government to Immediately find a lasting solution to break its impasse with health workers.” read the report

The Institute said paying the health workers a living wage in forex will ensure quality health to citizens.

“The solution must encompass paying all nurses and doctors a living wage in foreign currency and improving their working environment through procuring modern medical equipment. This will go a long way in ensuring every citizen access to quality health as a fundamental human right.”

ZDI also called for extensive investigations of all reported cases of corruption as well as adopt a human rights driven approach in enforcing lockdown regulations.

“Investigating all reported cases of corruption and looting followed by prosecution of all perpetrators. Adopting a human rights-driven approach of formulating and enforcing lockdown rules and regulations. Intensifying COVID-19 information dissemination in accessible formats to cater for everyone in the country” said ZDI

Health workers have gone on more than 50 days on strike demanding better working conditions that include Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and US Dollar salaries.

As a result of the strike, some demonstrating nurses were arrested and appeared at Mbare magistrate courts facing charges of participating at a gathering at a time when such has been banned due to COVID-19.

Newly-appointed Minister of Health and Child Care recently announced that Government was restructuring and reforming the health delivery system.