Local Constructors Geared Up For Major Infrastructure Projects

The local construction industry has the capability to spearhead the country’s infrastructure development agenda ahead of foreign companies if entrusted with key national projects, the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (CIFOZ) has said.

Addressing stakeholders at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between CIFOZ and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) this morning, the construction industry body said local players were ready for the task.

“As an industry we are really capable to handle any project of any magnitude. We have the machinery and the skills… Our members have acquitted themselves very well. We just need to be given the opportunity by government otherwise we are capable,” said CIFOZ president, Christian Matope.

Zimbabwe is in greatest need of modernizing its infrastructure following decades of neglect due to an unfavorable economic environment hence infrastructure development has been made central to its economic renaissance through the recently launched government blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1.

But local players have cried foul over government’s preference of foreign companies when awarding massive infrastructure projects across the country over the years although this is set to change as government has made commitments to uplift local constructors.

However, concerns have been raised on whether the locally owned companies will be able to meet the task at hand.

“I think it’s an area we are prepared. We have suppliers of equipment and machinery who are waiting for us once we get the projects given to us.

“We are ready to do work as locals. We would want foreigners coming into Zimbabwe but they should not be allowed to do business on their own but they should partner with locals so that we get skills exchange in the process,” said CIFOZ chief executive, Martin Chingaira.

The Beitbridge-Harare road expansion is one example of government’s commitment to promote local constructors although delays in the completion of the project remain the major dent on locals competence.

Nevertheless, there are legislative shortfalls that continue to derail efforts to encourage local constructors ‘participation in the massive national projects.

According to the current procurement laws, the maximum thresholds for locals in total national projects remain at a paltry 15 percent.

“So we want to push these thresholds higher in favor of our locals,” said PRAZ acting chief executive officer, Clever Ruswa.

The MOU signed between PRAZ and CIFOZ will see the two entities assist each other on industry related knowledge transfer through various workshops and conferences lined up meant to also assist local construction players on the tender processes.