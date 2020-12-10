Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe wins the 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award 

Leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom was one of the organisations awarded with the prestigious annual Environmental Stewardship and Excellence in Community Empowerment Award. The award was presented by CSRNZ Zimbabwe in partnership with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and is awarded for achievement in creating a positive impact in sustainability through promoting environmentally sustainable operations and CSR programs.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in this area. Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe has made substantial strides in creating an environmentally friendly business, and we believe that it is this ongoing commitment that is helping to deliver accelerated economic development in Zimbabwe and expanding job opportunities for its youth,” said Wellington Makamure, Regional CEO of Southern Africa at Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe.

The Environmental Stewardship and Excellence in Community Empowerment Award is granted to organisations that have displayed leadership in environmental sustainability through the implementation of robust environmental management activities and corporate social responsibility programmes.

As one of the chosen recipients of this years award, Liquid Telecom takes pride in continuously reviewing and enhancing its Environmental and Safety risk registers by identifying potential impacts and risks of its activities and end products. It also put measures in place to mitigate any potential environmental and safety threats whilst complying with environmental legislation and international best practice.

“Liquid Telecom values its employees, contractors, customers, and the environment in which we operate. We therefore recognise the importance of continuously reviewing our integrated approach to Safety as well as responsible and sustainable Environmental Management,” concludes Makamure.