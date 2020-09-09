Liquid Telecom Revolutionises Cyber Security with New Offering

Johannesburg, South Africa, 9 September 2020 – Liquid Telecom, the leading pan-African telecommunications group, today unveiled its Cyber Security unit which offers end-to-end managed services for digital security solutions. The offering is designed to protect customers at every intersection of their digitally transformed business including network, people, and systems, revolutionising how cyber security is approached.

Cyber security is a real and imminent threat to businesses and their end-users, as highlighted by the survey commissioned in August 2020 by Liquid Telecom. IT decision makers across Africa were asked for their insights on cyber security trends, with 57% of those surveyed stating that they have seen an increase in threats over the COVID-19 pandemic period. And while many employees across the continent are returning to work, organisations are embracing a hybrid model of digital and onsite working. As such there are increasing concerns over the security of data, shadow IT and the financial implications of a security breach.

Liquid Telecom has streamlined and strengthened its cyber security offerings into one unit to address these growing concerns. With decades of knowledge in this field and an eye on the future, the offering is designed to address the key concerns of IT decision makers, by securing businesses effectively to increase productivity.

“Although we’re unveiling the cyber security unit today, Liquid Telecom is not new to this space. We have successfully secured our own network for the past 15 years, and now through our strategic partnerships with Netskope, Logicalis, Microsoft and Cyber Risk Aware we have curated the best solutions in the industry to address the changing demands of a digitally transformed business world. Allowing customers to focus on their core business offering while we manage their complete IT environment,” said David Behr, Group Chief Digital Officer, Liquid Telecom.

While many African companies already have some level of protection, this safeguard may not be designed to protect an organisation at every level of its operation. With 71% of the survey respondents confirming that they use cloud-based services, the need for a solution that secures the network, cloud and desktop is becoming urgent. Separating the cloud, network and security not only puts businesses at increased risk but also increases expenditure.

Liquid Telecom releasing its end-to-end solution is not only well timed but also covers all aspects of security working together seamlessly, decreasing the opportunity for breaches and risks. According to the research 83% of the respondents are putting an increased focus on cyber security this year.

Liquid Telecom has been Building Africa’s digital Future, and now we are just officially putting our stamp on Securing Africa’s digital future.