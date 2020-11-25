Lightning kills one, injures two

MUTARE– A Grain Marketing Board (GMB) employee died yesterday after being struck by lightning bolt at their main depot in a disaster that also left two others injured.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident that killed Learnmore Manyoni (25) of Dreamhouse, Hobhouse at around 1430hrs.

“I can confirm that three people were struck by lightning this afternoon. One of them died on the spot and the other two were seriously injured and taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where they are receiving treatment,” he said.

Circumstances are that on 23 November around 1230 hours in the afternoon, Manyoni who was a general hand at GMB, reported for duty with co-workers, Sydney Simango, Richard Pafiwa (82) Simbarashe Muchichwa (25).

While on duty it started raining and Manyoni in the company of Simango and Muchichwa proceeded to an exposed wheat stake with the intention of covering from the rain.

While he was on top of the wheat a lightning bolt struck the three of them.

Alarm was raised within the premises and a supervisor Rocky Zveushe went to investigate and saw the deceased lying motionless while others showed signs of life.

A report was made and the trio was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where Manyoni was declared dead while the other two were treated and discharged with minor injuries.

Zimbabwe is expected to receive heavy rains and the Meteorological Services Department issued an alert for people to be cautious during thunderstorms and avoid seeking shelter under isolated trees or small sheds.

At least 24 000 people die from lightning strikes each year around the world — the majority of them in developing countries.

Manicaland is particularly susceptible to lightning with the Guinness Book of World Records registering that the highest number of people killed by a single lightning bolt occurred in Manicaland when 21 people were killed in Chinamasa village, Mutasa, on December 23, 1975.