Lets Observe Set Regulations Against COVID-19 to Reduce Impact of Third Wave

The government has advised citizens to continue observing to set regulations to reduce the effects of a potential third wave that has already been predicted in the neighbouring South Africa.

The national Covid-19 coordinator in the Office of the President and the Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva said in the absence of a vaccine, prevention was the only measure to protect the country from a potential third wave.

“The country’s Covid-19 epidemic curve is on a downward trend indicating that the country’s response is on the right path as we work to continue strengthening our national response. The question remains, what lessons can we draw from the first and second wave which will ensure we keep on recording low rates and prepare for the potential third wave?” she said.

Dr Mahomva said the first crucial lesson was on community ownership where she emphasized the need for individuals to realize that adherence to set regulations benefited them most, not Government and police.

“Strong community ownership in national response is very critical. It is important that the involvement is taken on board as this can contribute to achievements or lack of. Communities need to realize and recognize that recommended measures are for our good and not wait on police to force them to implement,” said Dr Mahomva.

She said the second lesson was that surveillance and testing are key in helping the country determine the impact of the disease.

“We also learnt that prevention is better, it is not only cheaper but very effective even the world over. More testing consumables have been purchased and more testing has been conducted as seen in the figures last week,” she said.

“We also learnt the importance of being guided by science in all we do which has helped us get to where we are,” she added.

Dr Mahomva said the lessons will help prepare the country for a third wave which cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine which had been scheduled to begin in South Africa soon is now on temporary hold, Health MInister Zweli Mkhize announced yesterday.

Mkhize said the roll-out will be put on hold until a committee of scientists have decided the way forward. Instead, our roll-out will be linked to an implementation study.