Leopard Rock Finally Reopens

After a nine-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one the country’s iconic and most sought after retreats, Leopard Rock Hotel has finally reopened subject to stipulated health guidelines, 263Chat Business has learnt.

Located in the mystic Vumba mountain range in the eastern highlands, the retreat which last opened for business on March 22 was initially scheduled to reopen in August but due to stringent health protocols which the management could not meet at the time, it had to postpone.

Announcing the development on its social media Facebook page, the hotel said it was taking festive season bookings.

“Leopard Rock has reopened and taking bookings for the Festive Season,” said the hotel.

The move is expected to be a huge boost to Manicaland province’s tourism sector which is still learning to get back on its feet since the reopening of the economy.

Already some major hotel players have been operating albeit at slow pace following the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions around August.

The development comes at a time the country’s tourism and hospitality authorities are promoting participation of locals in domestic tourism through its recently launched ZimBhoo campaign.

Vumba mountain range attracts a substantial volume of locals from across the country due to its unique picturesque views.