Law Society Condemns Arrests of Lawyers

The Law Society of Zimbabwe has condemned a series of arrests targeted at legal practitioners saying the developments appear calculated to hinder the members of the profession from undertaking their duties.

This followed the arrests of lawyers, Patrick Tererai, Dumisani Dube, Advocate Choice Damiso, Tapiwa Makanza and Joshua Chirambwe in a

In a statement LSZ said the police could have brought any issues against the said lawyers to their attention as one of their functions is to regulate the profession.

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe is concerned by the arrest of lawyers. One of our functions as Regulator of the Legal Profession is to ensure that members are conducting themselves ethically and professionally and as such matters like this should, ordinarily, be brought to our attention. However, despite some of the alleged cases having occurred over a year ago we have not received any complaint from members of the public, the police or from the courts,” reads a statement.

“As a representative body, we are further concerned that the arrests appear calculated to hinder the members of the profession from undertaking their professional duties.

A review of the recent arrests shows a disturbing pattern of intimidation, harassment of lawyers and associating lawyers with the causes of their clients,” added LSZ.

The body also condemned the intimidation of lawyers saying such actions undermine the rule of law and justice administration in the country.

Prior to the arrest of the four, Advocate Thabani Mpofu was also arrested on charges of defeating the course of justice and corruption.