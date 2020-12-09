Launching the African Crossroads 2020 Hybrid Edition

The African Crossroads network is happy to launch its 2020 hybrid event next week, on Thursday, 10th and Friday, 11th of December from 12:00 to 16:00 WAT. The event will be live-streamed on African Crossroads YouTube channel (see below) and hosted offline in 7 Hubs across Africa. As always, diversity and collaboration are at the heart of the program of the African Crossroads 2020 hybrid event.

Initiated by Hivos, African Crossroads is a community of future-oriented African thinkers and doers which collaborates all year long and critically reflects on the most cutting-edge entrepreneurial, scientific, artistic, and technological developments anchored in African intellectual and technological traditions. Created in 2018, the network now counts an active community of more than 250 delegates from more than 35 African countries. In 2020, as a response to the outbreak of Covid-19 around the world, the network started to meet online for a series of monthly Online Gatherings to discuss and reflect their own realities, exchange knowledge and skills, and further collaborate. After a 2018 edition around the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and a 2019 edition around “Sensing the City”, this year’s event will dive into “Re-imagining the pan-African dream – reflecting on the past, experiencing the present and imagining the future”. The last Gathering of the year invites you to experiment with AR tools, discuss the role of African creatives and entrepreneurs towards a greener economy, learn how to design attractive online workshops and get more knowledgeable about data literacy. Discover new ways to exhibit online, get to know the latest developments of the African gaming industry, immerse yourselves in African sounds, and dance to the groovy beats of our guest of Honor, Thomas Mapfumo.

The event will be live-streamed on African Crossroads YouTube channel and will additionally be accessible offline in the following Hubs: Enthuse Africa (Harare, Zimbabwe), Swahili Pot Hub (Mombasa, Kenya), Barefeet Theatre (Lusaka, Zambia), El Space (Tunis,Tunisia), Mhub (Lilongwe, Malawi), Karen Village (Nairobi, Kenya), and hFactor (Lagos, Nigeria). Get in touch with the Hubs for more information on registration and offline participation.

Date: 10th – 11th December 2020

Time: 12:00 – 16:00 WAT / 13:00 – 17:00 CAT / 14:00 – 18:00 EAT

Where: YouTube African Crossroads (live-stream) and 7 Hubs (see above)

Find out more about African Crossroads and the program of the event on www.africancrossroads.org