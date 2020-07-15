Late Ndabaningi Sithole’s Books Set For Republishing

The Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation (NSF) has announced plans to re publish books written by late nationalist founder of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole.

Reverend Sithole who died in December 2000, left behind 12 books on African nationalism, Africanism and liberation of Zimbabwe.

Addressing Journalists in Harare yesterday, chairperson of the Foundation, Retired Bishop Chad Nicholas Gandiya said by republishing the books their aim is to share Sithole’s legacy with Zimbabweans and fellow Africans.

“Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole was a prolific author who published 12 books in his lifetime and penned numerous articles, other booklets, and a mammoth volume of letters, which collectively provide a frontline perspective on African nationalism, pan Africanism and the liberation of Zimbabwe. Fortunately, for Zimbabweans and fellow Africans alive today, and future generations, the Foundation aims to republish these works and to share his legacy with the nation,” said Rtd Bishop Gandiya

He said to mark the launch of the foundation they will release a Third Edition of his 1959 book, African Nationalism with a foreword by former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“To mark the launch of the Foundation, a Third Edition of his signature book, African Nationalism, first published in 1959, and which inspired many leading African nationalists of his era and after, will be released with a foreword by former Prime Minister of Kenya, His Excellency Raila Odinga, EGH, who will also give the Keynote Launch address.

“His Excellency, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was personally acquainted with the late Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole and his own ongoing role in peace building, reconciliation and unity in Kenya makes him a befitting Keynote speaker for our launch, and an inspiration for similar pursuits in Zimbabwe and Africa at large” he said.

He added “The Foundation or the NSF will be launching on 21st July 2020, a day that marks what would have been Reverend Sithole’s 100thh birthday.”

Bishop Gandiya said the Foundation was established by the family, friends and well-wishers of the Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole to celebrate, honour and perpetuate his legacy as an advocate for civil rights, pan African democracy, as well as social and economic development in both pre- and post- independent Zimbabwe and Africa at large.