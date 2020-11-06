Kombis Remain Banned-Gvt

Government has reiterated that private commuter omnibuses remain banned from ferrying passengers unless they register with the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO).

Privately owned commuter omnibus were barred from operating in March this year as a way of curbing the Covid-19 pandemic but since the gradual relaxation of some lockdown rules by the government in recent months, a number of private commuter omnibuses/ kombis have been operating illegally.

In a statement, the Ministry of local Government and Public Works warned that the country is still grappling with the pandemic hence preventative measures to curb the spread of the virus remain in place.

“The Country is not yet out of the woods ,since we still have cases of COVID 19.The regulations were put in place to Prevent, Contain ,and Treat COVID 19, are not meant to disadvantage those who invested in the Transport ,or any other sector, but to ensure that the objectives of the regulations are met.” read the statement

The Ministry expressed concern over the influx of private commuter omnibuses plying in Harare and other centres operating illegallly.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is concerned with the Illegal Operation of private kombis which ply urban routes in Harare and other urban centers. The Government strongly advises the private operators and the public, that urban transport services for the carriage of passengers, is restricted to those provided by the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO).

“We direct that private kombi and bus operators who intend to operate in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and any other town or urban area, register and work with ZUPCO.

“Those who wish to join the partnership should register their intention to do so with ZUPCO. The service is open to all kombi and bus owners who meet the stated requirements.” said the Ministry

Government said those who continue to defy the order will be penalized under laid down council bylaws and legislation.

“Law enforcement agents have the authority to penalize those who contravene the Law. As for Pirate vehicles (Mshikashika), they are illegal. Any kombi or bus operator trying to ply intra-city routes in Harare or any City/ Town in Zimbabwe without a ZUPCO sticker, Pirate vehicles (Mshikashika), all vehicles using undesignated pick up points, risk being penalized and having their vehicles seized as provided for in the obtaining legislation.” said the Government

However, there are concerns over the rapid return of kombis not registered with the Zupco franchise which are picking passengers at non-designated places causing unnecessary traffic congestion in the CBD.