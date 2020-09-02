Disgruntled War Veterans Takes Aim At Mutsvangwa

A section of disgruntled war veterans have called for the dissolution of the Christopher Mutsvangwa led Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) citing lack of visionary leadership.

Speaking to journalists in Harare Wednesday afternoon, ZNLWVA founding member Ethan Mathibela said the association was no longer serving its purposes with most members wallowing in poverty despite promises of ‘honey and milk’ during the liberation struggle.

“Veterans are seriously in desperate need of a better life as their life continue to take a toll for the worst. Contrary to a popular belief that after independence we would come home to ‘honey and milk’. 95% of veterans of the liberation struggle continue to wallow in abject poverty forty years post-independence.

“We need to change the paradigm and get out of our comfort zone. We have put much of our faith and trust in the system that continue to sideline our basic aspirations. By the look of it, it points out to the reality that, indeed we are on our own. The sooner we wake up and smell our coffee the better for our bright future and that of our future generation.” said Mathibela.

He said due to lack of visionary leadership, the association has failed to establish an independent headquarters.

“Since its inception, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has been affected very negatively by poor management and lack of visionary leadership. As veterans we have observed that leadership has failed to establish an independent headquarter for the association,” he charged

The dissatisfied veterans demanded for electoral reforms within the association to usher in a new leadership that will create a five year development plan that indicates a clear road map for the association.

“We demand for the association electoral reforms as follows, upon dissolution of the leadership, there be a mechanism in place to start a process of conducting a congress which will in turn accord the election of a new leadership.

“Contenders should be able to articulate their vision capabilities and abilities to the content of veterans. We no longer want to put leadership that will fail to deliver lifesaving solutions for the veterans.” said Mathibela.

The current war veterans leadership has been inconspicuous since President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power in November 2017.