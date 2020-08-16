Knives Out For Expelled Former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi is alleged to be using political proponents opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to divert attention from suspected corruption cases which will likely see him being arrested, a 263Chat source has said.

Chasi was recently fired from government over conduct inconsistent with Mnangagwa’s expectations according to a statement from Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

A 263Chat source said Chasi was fired for corruption involving controversial businessmen Wicknell Chivayo (Intratek owner) and Farai Jere who owns Helcraw Electricals.

The two companies are pushing various projects under the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and Chasi has allegedly been trying hard to see the deals through despite them having been condemned.

One of the businessman is said to have bought him haulage trucks to get his support in pushing the various projects that are being pursued.

Chasi himself a lawyer was also believed to be working with some lawyers to stifle government projects in the petroleum sector.

Some of the lawyers include Tendai Biti and Innocent Chagonda.

Sorces close to the matter said Chasi was on ZACC radar and in a bid to cripple President Mnangagwa’s administration, he was now working with G40 in discrediting every company, whether local or international, that deals with government.

Any company dealing with the current government is being branded corrupt.

Jonathan Moyo yesterday took to Twitter claiming that Chasi was fired for trying to reverse a deal in “Mnangagwa and SB Moyo stole USD 1,2 billion disguised as a state loan from SOTIC INTERNATIONAL fronted by Kuda Tagwirei. The theft was structured by SB, using NOIC assets as mortgages.”

Chasi has however disowned Jonathan Moyo’s claims but analysts believe he is trying to be clever as he was already feeling the heat for his deeds.

Sources said the explanation by Jonathan Moyo did not add up and showed men on a mission.

“This is a well coordinated attack on President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF and its benefactors who have always stood by government in these difficult times,” said the source.

“Look at the character pushing the agenda its none other than Jonathan Moyo and who is feeding him all those falsehoods? It is Fortune Chasi. The reason why Chasi is doing all this is because he knows he is on ZACC radar following shaddy deals with businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Farai Jere.

He has been given kickbacks involving thousands of dollars and thats why he has gone to every paper trying to keep the Gwanda solar project afloat. Who doesn’t know that the Gwanda solar project has failed in the past years but surprisingly, Chasi has tried to resuscitate the deal.”

The source said despite all these tricks Chasi will face the music and get arrested.

“But let me assure you that no matter how clever he wants to be this idea of trying to play victim will never work because he is facing arrest and it will be soon before he is locked,” said the source.

The source said to show that Jonathan Moyo was on a dangerous smear campaign it did not make sense that USD 1.2 billion could be moved in the country without the knowledge of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

“We are being told that USD 1.2 billion is brought into the country and stolen by the same people alleged to have brought it into the country. If the is logic in whatever they are saying then the money should have first been deposited into a NOIC account before being transferred to private entities. NOIC accounts are there for everyone to verify and see that no such amount entered NOIC account.

In any case no such big amounts can be moved without the involvement of the RBZ.How did those transaction take place for sure. This is just nonsensical and doesn’t make sense.”

To show the attacks were baseless, just last week the Zimbabwe Independent last week said NOIC was advanced by Sakunda Holdings US$17,5 million of a US$22,75 million loan agreement to buy out Lonmin’s 50% stake in the ownership of the strategic Feruka fuel pipeline, leaving the parastatal saddled with a debt.

“This means that the entire pipeline is about USD 44 million and how does Tagwirei bring in US 1.2 billion and get security worth USD 44 million. Its not bankable at all,” said the source.

“If Tagwirei wanted wanted to give Mnangagwa USD 1.2 billion he would have done so without going through such hurdles being talked of by Jonathan Moyo.”

The source said Jonathan Moyo tweets were not consistent.

“If you follow his tweets at one point he tweeted that Total and Glencore are one company and now he has changed. Its public knowledge that Glencore subsidiary in tje country is Zuva. At the end of the day one concludes that this is a desperate attempt by Jonathan Moyo to smear Tagwirei and Mnangagwa.”

Added the source: “If you want to see how malicious Jonathan Moyo he gives targets unfounded relationships. He fights so hard to destory people’s families. Tagwirei has been given a girlfriend, President Mnangagwa is currently in the Chasi saka being given a wife, Chiwenga has been given a wife. Its just hogwash.”

To show his G40 connections, sources said Chasi was working with various elements who had sent themselves into self imposed exile.

“The Farai Jere deal, which is the Mutare Peaking Plant, had been approved during the Mugabe administration with Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore being at the forefront after being promised USD5 million by Jere. Last year, Chasi was in South Africa where he met another G40 proponent Saviour Kasukuwere and they hatched a plan to revive COMOIL. Chasi has worked and continued working with G40 betraying President Mnangagwa in the process.”