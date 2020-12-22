King 98, Tanzanian Star Hand Out Xmas Gifts to Teenager With Celebral Palsy

Award winning rapper King 98 and Tanzanian rapper Juma Jux on Monday handed over a donation to 18 year old Raymond Nyarufero who suffered cerebral palsy during his birth.

Nyarufero’s condition touched the two musicians who are basking in glory with their duet “Jogodo”.

King 98 and Jux’s plight to see their fans happy this festive season pushed them to identify Nyarufero and donate Christmas presents.

The eighteen year old lives with her mother Victoria Ngwere and her 22 year old sister in the same room in Harare’s Western suburb, Warren Park.

His mother Ngwere was grateful with the two musician’s gesture saying it will go a long way solving problems she is facing.

“I am the only guardian of the two and the situation has been worsened by Raymond’s condition. He can’t talk properly and even walk, he crawls to go around this place,” she said while narrating her ordeal.

The two musician’s gesture has left her humbled, she later encouraged all the youth to emulate their warm heart.

“I have always watch Raymond dancing to King 98’s songs on TV but as grown up parent I have not been following his music. God has decided to send these two musicians to my child, I can even see he is happy because he is trying to shout his name,” she added.

King 98 said it was important for them as musicians to remember their communities.

“I am touched by Raymond’s situation and I thought it was necessary for us to assist him. It is always good to remember those who are in need especially people like Raymond in this situation where Covid-19 has affected everything,” he said.

The award winning rapper said it was important that as artistes they find ways of assisting such people in communities.

Jux said they do not just make music but also care for people that listen to it.

“We care for people we make music for and that is why we decided to bring these groceries and cash here. I am happy that the donation will go a long way in assisting the family,” he said.

The two musicians are riding high with their single “Jogodo” and the song is already making waves in countries like Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya just to mention a few.

It has become one of the songs that have proved King 98’s lyrical and vocal prowess, confirming him as the next big musician to emerge from Zimbabwe.

Despite his age several producers across the continent have expressed their desire to work with him because of his passion and zeal to take Hip-Hop further.

So far King 98 has done several collaborations with local and International artistes.