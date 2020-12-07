Khupe’s Spokesperson Acquitted of Rape

MDC-T acting national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni, who doubles as interim party president Thokozani Khupe’s press secretary, has been acquitted of rape.

Phugeni (44) appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Sibongile Marondedze last month facing allegations of rape charges.

The state’s case before the acquittal was that Phugeni unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a woman, who could not be named for ethical reasons, during the period extending from June to November 2018, at Emhlangeni Magwegwe West, Bulawayo.

Phugeni denied the charge, saying the accusations were meant to “politically soil” his image after he was nominated for a Senatorial post by the MDC-T.

Phugeni had on 13 November 2020 requested a leave of absence from his party position pending the finalization of the case.