‘Khupe’s Recalls A Threat To Service Delivery’

The continued recalls of MDC Alliance councillors and Members of Parliament by Thokozani Khupe’s MDC T is posing a huge threat to service delivery across the country as most areas are left without representatives, a local citizens’ group has said.

Khupe recently recalled 20 Councillors from the MDC Alliance, which has created a leadership vacuum at the various wards in Harare.

In a statement, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) expressed dismay at the action saying it is the citizens who bear the brunt of such acts.

“The escalating battle of political control with the MDC-T has seen another wave of recalls that have claimed eleven Councilors in Harare crippling service delivery and political representation.

“The new wave of recalls has created a leadership vacuum at the community level with residents pushed to the periphery of local governance. The recalls come at a time when Council has closed more than thirty clinics with a massive job action looming next week among the health personnel in the local authority,” said CHRA.

Residents have been up in arms with the Khupe faction, which stands accused of politicking at the expense of citizens’s concerns.

“They (MDC-T)must explain why they are withdrawing our constitutional right to representation in council, so far there is no misconduct levelled against the recalled councillors to justify recalling other than political difference among themselves”, said one resident in Harare.

There have been talks that the government will move in to set up a Commission which will run Harare City Council until the next election in 2013.

In the letter to the Town Clerk, the Minister of Local Government, July Moyo advised the council to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on the “vacant” wards without Councilors.

Meanwhile, Douglas Mwonzora said his party will contest the upcoming byelections in all areas which they recalled the Nelson Chamisa led councillors.

“Of course, we are going to be contesting elections. We were formed to be contesting elections. We recalled people on the basis that they had ceased to be members of our party and for no other reason.

“Those people are free to contest, face the electorate and seek the votes of the electorate. We will also field candidates. What we have seen on social media is that people have been writing us off, they must not write us off yet,” he said.