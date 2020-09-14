Khupe Strikes Again As More Councilors Are Recalled

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has recalled eleven more Harare councilors with immediate effect as the party continues to gag people aligned to rival MDC Alliance.

In what is viewed as revenge over the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance the recalls come barely a week after Jacob Mafume of Alliance was elected Harare Mayor.

The majority of the councilors voted against MDC-T’s Luckson Mukunguma.

In a letter to the City of Harare Town Clerk, Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo said he was in possession of a letter from the MDC-T advising him of the developments.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (T) stating that the following councilors have been expelled from the party;

“Makuwerere Lovemore (Ward 24), Hadebe Gilbert (39), Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi (19), Mapanzure Simon (34), Chidhagu Charles (30), Charumbira Keith (8), Dhliwayo Steven (40), Ndira Barnabas (21), Runyowa Chihoma (29), Nyatsuro Charles (6) and Mupamawonde Enoch (Ward 35) (Deputy Mayor).

“In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 129(1)(k), wards 24, 39,19,34,30 ,8,40,21, 29,6 and 35 are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)” read the letter.

Last month the MDC-T recalled four councilors including Mayor Herbert Gomba alleging that they had breached party constitution by associating with another party –MDC Alliance.

Fears are that the MDC is trying to decimate the council quorum and force local Government Minister July Moyo to appoint a Commission to run Harare Council business.