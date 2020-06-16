Khupe Mends Ties With Buhera Attack Masterminder

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora yesterday revealed that newly appointed youth assembly leader Shakespeare Mukoyi had apologised to acting president Thokozani Khupe over skirmishes that occurred during late party founding President Morgan Tsvangirai’s burial in Buhera.

Addressing journalists at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house in Harare yesterday, Mwonzora said Mukoyi had offered a ‘touching’ apology to the acting president.

“An apology that was given to the acting president by my brother Shakespeare Mukoyi, it was so touching. I am very grateful at the level of maturity expressed by Shakespeare in that regard. We want everybody to join us in thanking him for what he has done.

“He is very focused on the objective of this struggle you will see more of him as he lead his youth assembly in the country,” said Mwonzora.

Contacted for comment Mukoyi said he cannot delve into much at the moment but there is no need to begrudge anyone in life.

“Life is not ours, it belongs to God what I am saying may seem unrealistic but it’s real that we are living in the last days, it is true that Christ is coming so every individual has an obligation to mend relations with people that they may have offended. You never know what life has instore for you, it is not good to have grudges with anyone. I need to be in good books with people from across the political divide and in community. When we differ let us differ objectively not personal,” said Mukoyi.

He said his focus is now on his new role and would soon be issuing a statement.

Mukoyi then was deputy youth assembly chairperson for the MDC was part of youths who threatened to burn a hut in which Khupe and Mwonzora had sought refuge in after marauding party youths had threatened them with violence.

Mukoyi who led a para-military group named Vanguard was instrumental in fighting for Nelson Chamisa’s elevation soon after Tsvangirai’s death.