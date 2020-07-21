Khupe Calls Off Extra Ordinary Congress

Opposition MDC-T has called off the Supreme Court ordered Extra Ordinary Congress which was slated for July 31, 2020.

Speaking during a press briefing at the party headquarters, MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Pugheni said the postponement was made in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

“It is sad to announce that it is no longer possible to hold the 31 July Congress due to the health concerns. We tried our best to convince the authorities but we have seen that it is not possible to hold the Congress” said Pugheni

He said the party will instruct its legal team on the way forward following the latest developments.

“We will instruct our lawyers to approach the Supreme Court for variation of the order since it’s not possible to go ahead with the congress” he said

The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe in March ruled on the opposition MDC leadership crisis case that Thokozani Khupe was the legitimate leader.

The judgment ordered the MDC-T to convene an extraordinary congress to elect its leadership since Khupe will be leading on an interim basis.