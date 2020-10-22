Just In: Zim Cricket Confirms Four COVID-19 Cases

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Thursday evening confirmed that two players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being in a bio-secure bubble set up for players placed on standby at the ZC Academy House in Harare.

The ZC is currently in Pakistan for a limited-overs tour and two of the four players are not part of the travelling entourage but are on standby.

However, those who travelled to Pakistan, according to a media statement released by ZC, were not in contact with the four as they were housed at a different location.

A statement released by ZC said Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma well as two unnamed staff members contracted the virus.

“Two other members of staff who were providing support services at the same facility have also tested positive for the coronavirus following a screening and testing exercise for those who came into close contact with (Regis) Chakabva and (Timycen) Maruma.

“Zimbabwe’s entire squad for the Pakistan tour stayed at a separate facility – a secluded wing at a Harare hotel – as part of their own bio-secure bubble and they all tested negative before leaving for and upon their arrival in Islamabad this week.

The touring side is scheduled to undergo another round of coronavirus tests at the end of their quarantine period on Tuesday, “reads the statement.

Chakabva and Maruma, as well as the other two infected backroom staffers, are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

ZC reiterated that all safety protocols will continue to be adhered to.

“Therefore, apart from providing support to those infected and affected, we will continue to adhere to Government and public health guidelines with regards to our facilities and staff and will be taking further steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” ZC said.

Meanwhile, the cricket academy has temporarily been closed disinfection.