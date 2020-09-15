Just In: UZ ZINASU Students Freed on RTGS2000 Bail Each

Nine members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) who were arrested outside the Harare Magistrates court on Monday while protesting against the arrest of their leader Takudzwa Ngadziore have been released on ZWL$2000 bail each.

Obey Shava who is representing the nine accused persons applied for bail pending trial which was not opposed by the state.

The state’s case is that on 14 September 2020, the accused persons and others who are still at large whilst acting upon in common purpose gathered at Harare magistrate courts entrance .

They were blocking free movement of people into and out of the court. As a result police were informed about the ongoing disturbances and attended to the scene.

The nine accused persons namely Takudzwa Gwaze 26, Brian Zvikomborero 26, Donald Marevanhema27, Takudzwa Mukono23, Arnold Mazonde 23, Talent Jinga 23, Ignatius Nxobo 23, Mitchell Lieto 22 and Nancy Njenge aged 22 were then arrested and appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The matter was postponed to 30 October for routine remand.