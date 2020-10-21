Just In: Tsenengamu Granted $10 000 Bail

Former ZANU PF youth league boss Godfrey Tsenengamu has been granted ZWL$10 000 bail by High Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma.

He is facing charges inciting violence in the lead up to the 31 July mass demonstration.

In passing the bail ruling, Justice Foroma ordered Tsenengamu to surrender his passport to the clerk of Harare Magistrates Court, reside at his given address and report twice a week at Waterfalls Police Station.

Justice Foroma said the Magistrate failed to substantiate claims that he is a flight risk and no evidence was provided by the state that his life was in danger

“The Magistrate did not find out how locking him up would make him safe,” Justice Foroma said.

He had previously been denied bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna following his claims that he no longer felt safe due to unknown individuals that were constantly following him.

Tsenengamu was among 14 political activists listed on the police wanted list in connection with the demonstration.